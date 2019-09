Chippewa County Emergency Management has announced that Gov. Evers is expected to tour the Town of Wheaton Wednesday to see the areas that hit with severe storms.

Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin elected in November 2018 (MGN / Cropped Photo: Tony Evers / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WEAU will be taking the tour live on our website and Facebook.

To watch the live stream, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., click here.