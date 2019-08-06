Gov. Evers to talk gun safety with GOP leaders

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to meet next week with Republican legislative leaders to discuss a pair of gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the governor called both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Monday night to talk about the issue. Both Vos and Fitzgerald agreed to meet next week.

Evers on Monday called on the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a so-called red flag law that would make it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Both neither Fitzgerald nor Vos have voiced support for either measure.

Baldauff says the governor is hoping for bipartisan support to pass the bills as quickly as possible.