Gov. Evers suspends many Assistance to Needy Veterans Grant program provisions

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is announcing that Governor Tony Evers has suspended several provisions of the Assistance to Needy Veterans Grant program because of COVID-19. That program provides more low-income veterans access to emergency financial aid.

Here's a list of the provisions:

• Suspension of the requirement that applications include specific verification forms containing the signatures of a county or tribal veterans service officer or other authorized agent.

• Suspension of a rule limiting an applicant’s eligibility if the applicant’s income exceeds 180% of the federal poverty guidelines.

• Suspension of the deadline by which an applicant must submit an application and receive medical care by a health care provider following the loss of income.

• Suspension of the requirement that an applicant must provide proof that loss of income occurred due to an economic emergency.

To apply for the Assistance for Needy Veterans Grant online, click here

Veterans may also apply by contacting their County Veterans Service Office or Tribal Veterans Service office.