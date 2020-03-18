Gov. Evers submits request for loan assistance for small businesses

Gov. Tony Evers has submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for small Wisconsin businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” stated Gov. Evers. “The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis. We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”

Surveys of businesses over the past several days, as well as inquiries into our Joint Incident Command, illustrate that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on a variety of businesses within Wisconsin, most notably hospitality, event hosting and support, and small retail businesses dependent upon daily traffic.