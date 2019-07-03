Evers' budget includes changes to youth prison replacement funding

Gov. Tony Evers signed the state budget into law Wednesday morning but not before making some changes.

Evers used his line-item veto power to change the source of state funding to replace the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma.

Evers vetoed a section of the budget that reduced the amount of money authorized for a new juvenile correction facility from $25 million to zero.

In a different section of the budget, the senate and assembly set aside a $25 million fund for non-state construction projects. Evers partially vetoed that section and redirected $22 million of that fund to support a replacement for Lincoln Hills.

The remaining $3 million from the $25 million construction fund will be directed toward the former Daily Tribune Building in Wisconsin Rapids.

The money will support the Incourage group's plans to renovate the building and turn it into an economic and community hub.