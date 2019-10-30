Gov. Evers signs order relaxing propane delivery rules

Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin.

Due to a late corn harvest and sudden cold snap, demand for propane has sharply increased across Wisconsin and the Midwest. The order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of petroleum products throughout the state.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn,” stated Gov. Evers. “Ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state.”

The order states carriers and drivers transporting propane are exempt from federal and Wisconsin hours of service restrictions.

Approximately 250,000 Wisconsin homes depend on propane for heat.