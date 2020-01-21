Gov. Evers prepares to deliver annual state of the state

Gov. Tony Evers is preparing to deliver his annual state of the state address Wednesday at the Capitol. Earlier this month, Evers called 2019 a successful year for the state.

In a Facebook post, he stated roads were improved, kids and schools were supported, and access to health care was expanded.

“We're going to hit the ground running in 2020” the post concluded.

NewsChannel 7 will have a team at the Capitol. The state of the state will be televised by WisEye on Spectrum channels 995 and 363.

WisEye will also provide live coverage on its website, Facebook page and, Youtube channel.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Evers is in his first term as governor. He was previously state superintendent.

