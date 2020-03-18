Gov. Evers orders DHS to put new restrictions on child care centers

Gov. Tony Evers has directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to restrict the size of all child care settings.

Centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time.

The restriction in size goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Gov. Evers continued. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact. I also want to recognize the child care providers around the state who are stepping up to support our communities-- we appreciate your service during this challenging time.”

Additionally, the Administration is working with healthcare providers, child care providers, and the National Guard to explore options to serve healthcare workers through on-site care. It is important that these facilities are able to provide the same level of care and health precautions for staff and children. More information on this effort will be available in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin was 106.

Click here to view DCF Guidance Order #2