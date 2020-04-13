Gov. Evers not ready to make decision of if Safer-At-Home will be extended

In eleven days the Safer-At-Home order is set to expire, but Governor Tony Evers said his administration is not prepared to make a decision on if it will be extended just yet.

First, the governor wants to meet with health care officials.

Some of the areas he says need to improve are more testing, fewer number of COVID-19 positive cases per day, better contact tracing-- i.e. finding out who a positive person may have spread it to-- and self-isolation's for those in contact.

"In order for us to get to a place that's less restrictive in the state," said Governor Evers, "our public health systems are going to have to look different. It's not going to be flipping a switch. It's going to be making sure that we have the public health system in place so that we don't return to where we are today."

The governor did say they intend to have conversations with various groups across the state that represent *different types of businesses, to determine guidelines when it's time to re-open the state.

The Department of Health Services says while there are 87 new cases, it's still 87 too many. But it's a step in the right direction.

While that number is lower than what some other states are seeing, it's still not low enough for health officials to feel confident that there's not community spread.

What the numbers tell health officials is that while they have a number of sick patients, it's not straining the health care system. But there is a sustained transmission throughout communities.

"It's good news and bad news," said the Dept. of Health's Ryan Westergaard, MD, PhD. "Clearly we're not at the surge that's straining our health care system capacity, but we're also not at such a small level that we're safe from having an expanded epidemic. The level we're at is much, much better than it would have been projected at the beginning when we had that exponential growth that was seen in other curves."

Westergaard says we appear to be flattening the curve.

He adds, while projections says our peak would have been Sunday, we won't know for certain until we're on the other side of it and they've seen the first wave come and go.