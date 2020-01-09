Gov. Evers is giving state lawmakers 'homework' during this legislative session

Democratic Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Wausau on Thursday and is giving what he calls 'homework' to state lawmakers.

Governor Tony Evers makes a stop in Wausau on January 1, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

"We're asking the legislature to get to work and pass these bills that have already been introduced in one of the two houses and many of them have bipartisan support," Evers said at North Central Technical College in Wausau on Thursday morning.

The main issues the governor is asking the state legislature to address is clean water, homelessness, ensuring investigations into sexual assault, and bringing the state's special election laws into compliance with federal law.

Democratic State Senator Jon Erpenbach (District 27) joined Evers Thursday. "Our schools need money, broadband is a huge issue in this state, and family farms are in crisis in this state," explained Erpenbach.

Erpenbach and Evers say there has already been a lot of bills introduced on these issues but little progress. "I am asking the Wisconsin legislature to stay in session as long as necessary to accomplish these goals," said Evers.

"We agree on a lot of stuff and on those issues that we agree on there is legislation ready to go," said Erpenbach.

The state assembly and senate are expected to convene only a handful of floor periods before the legislative session ends this spring. Something Evers is critical of saying, "When we refuse to take up issues how will the people back home know how their legislatures would vote on something if they never get a chance to vote?" asked Evers.

