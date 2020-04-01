Gov. Evers in high favor of handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

Among Wisconsin voters, President Rrump's approval rating of his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic is 51%. That's according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

By comparison, Governor Tony Evers is checking in at 76% approval, that includes more than 60% from republicans, versus 17% who disapprove.

When it comes to the closing of schools and businesses, and restricting public gatherings, 86% say it was appropriate. While 10% say this was an over-reaction.

Wisconsin has a spring election coming up next Tuesday, and 51% said the state should move the date. While 44% say keep it right where it is.

"We also have an unusual circumstance compared to other states that this is not just a presidential primary, it's a whole set of municipal actions," said poll director Charles Franklin. "And those offices will go vacant if we are not replacing people or re-electing them. And so there are some reasons why its more difficult for wisconsin to shift the date than for others."

62% think the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Milwaukee in July, should not be held as an in-person event.

813 registered voters took part in this latest poll from March 24-29.