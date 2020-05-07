Gov. Evers defends Safer at Home order, acknowledges unemployment issues

As Wisconsin recorded its 5th day in a row of decline in the percentage of COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers defended his Safer at Home order. According to the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan, the state needs to see 14-consecutive days of the percentages going down before the state can begin to reopen.

“We’ve not only saved lives, but the metrics are in the right direction,” said the Governor during a one-one-one interview with NewsChannel 7.

Republicans are challenging the governor’s Safer at Home extension, saying the Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee did not have the authority to extend the order to May 26th.

“I always felt that if you had laws on your side and if the precedent’s on your side, facts are on your side, you’re going to win in court,” said Governor Evers. “I don’t know if that’s true anymore. We’re going to find out.”

The Governor said that while there are too many moving pieces to determine what the next step will be should the Supreme Court rule against his administration, the state will still be able to focus on public health regardless of the outcome.

“Certainly, we will always focus on the public health piece,” Governor Evers said. “Even if we lose, it’s difficult to discern, ahead of time, what the response is going to be because there’s too many moving parts. Say we lost; we could have six days to figure something out or zero days to figure something out.”

Republicans, including State Representative Pat Snyder of Schofield, are calling for a regional reopening throughout the state.

“The longer we don’t get the revenues in,” said Rep. Snyder, “the further down the road we could be looking at some really tough economic decisions.”

Governor Evers says that while he’s not against looking at things from a regional perspective, he says it’s not as simple as one may think.

“Say Taylor County and Lincoln County, because they had low numbers, they were allowed to do something, but right next door, Clark County has a high percentage,” explained Governor Evers. “Does that mean that whatever they’re doing in those two counties; that the people of Clark County can’t go there? It sounds simple on the surface, it isn’t. I want people to be safe and healthy, so we’re focusing on testing and contact tracing; making sure we get all the good equipment to people so that they’re safe. At the end of the day, we also need to think about things at a state level.”

According to the governor, an increase in testing capacity and the ability to contact trace makes it very unlikely that Wisconsin will see another extension of the Safer at Home order.

“If we have surges, we’ll have people there,” Governor Evers said. “We’ll make sure that those people that have the positive tests get quarantined and the people they’ve had contact with quarantined 14 days. That’s taken care of.”

Governor Evers did acknowledge the challenges many are facing when it comes to unemployment, and the difficulty of receiving payments.

“That just shouldn’t happen,” the Governor said. “We’ve been working real hard to make sure that we’ve got more people; making sure that we’ve taken care of some of the computer problems that we’ve had. The vast, vast majority of people are getting the money that they should get. I am not please that we’re not at 100%, so we’re going to continue working on that. It’s not fair to those people that haven’t received that, and we’re going to get people in place so that we can do a much better job.”

Governor Evers also taking a moment to praise the nurses, doctors and other medical professionals working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re just doing an extraordinary job under difficult circumstances,” Governor Evers said. “They’re heroes and I think everybody recognizes that. You kind of take off the political hats and the fighting and the Supreme Court stuff, it’s all about that interaction between health care professionals and the person that’s suffering, and those are the people that are doing the real work.”

