LIVE: Gov. Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus, which helps free up resources to respond to its growing threat. Meanwhile, the Capitol closed to formal tours until further notice and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically restrict attendance at remaining winter tournaments.

Evers said in a statement that the state needs to perform “extensive contract tracing” to contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Wisconsin has so far confirmed five cases, and Evers said 37 residents will be returning to the state from a Princess cruise ship where they may have been exposed to the virus.

Evers’ order allows the Department of Health Services to buy appropriate medications to respond to the virus, and authorizes state money to support local health departments. It also frees up money for the Wisconsin National Guard, if needed.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association moved to limit attendance at winter tournaments because of the virus, most notably the girls’ basketball tournament underway at Resch Center near Green Bay and the boys’ tournament at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus March 19-21. The policy limits attendance to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and 22 team members.

“As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said.

At the Capitol, the state Department of Administration announced Thursday that it was canceling all formal tours of the state Capitol in Madison until further notice. The building remains open to the public, at least for now.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.

But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s campaign has canceled an event in Wisconsin next week because of the coronavirus. The “Catholics for Trump” event was scheduled March 19 in Milwaukee.

