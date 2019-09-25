Gov. Evers declares a State of Emergency in Chippewa, Clark and Dunn Counties

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency is three Wisconsin counties after severe storms Tuesday night. The declaration is for Chippewa, Clark and Dunn counties.

“Last night’s tornado had a devastating impact on this area, leaving many homes badly damaged and a long road ahead to recovery for these communities,” Gov. Evers said. “My executive order allows state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance to the communities affected by these storms as they work to rebuild.”

