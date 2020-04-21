Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to wildfire risk

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers stated in a news release. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we'll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

There have been over 150 wildfires in Wisconsin DNR protection areas this year.

The largest was was reported Saturday with 234 acres in Juneau County.

According to the release, the National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry grasses.

Executive Order #75 directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in wildfire prevention, emergency response and recovery operations.

Spring is critical fire season in Wisconsin and generally lasts through May.