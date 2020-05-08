Gov. Evers calls on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Governor Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsinites who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma, saying the need is far exceeding the supply in Wisconsin hospitals using an investigative treatment to help fight COVID-19.

“You fully understand the help and treatment you received to bring you back to health,” said the Governor, addressing those who have recovered from the virus during Friday’s DHS briefing. “This is your opportunity to help others, provide a sense of hope and perhaps a lifesaving gift to someone now fighting their own battle.”

Governor Evers said hospitals around the state have been using convalescent plasma as a way to help treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19, including those who are deathly ill.

According to the FDA, convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection.

“In hospital settings, it’s still considered experimental therapy. There aren’t trials showing that it’s definitively beneficial, although there’s a track record, a history of using this kind of therapy in a range of infections,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “There’s promise to this, but it’s not considered a first-line standard of care at this point. It’s in the category of things that can be tried under the appropriate circumstances knowing that there’s risks and benefits associated with unproven therapies, but it’s something that there’s a lot of promise about.”

Convalescent plasma treatment has been used in the past to fight diseases including H1N1 influenza and Ebola. The FDA has permitted the emergency investigational use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for the disease at this time.

The FDA says while it is not known if convalescent plasma is safe and effective against COVID-19, there is anecdotal evidence that shows the plasma may provide a positive impact for some patients.

“People need to have evidence; a confirmed case or a positive test, I believe 30 days previously, be completely well,” explained Dr. Westergaard. “Then they can have discussions with the plasma donation center about donation plasma.”

According to Dr. Westergaard, donors are encouraged to contact their local plasma donation centers for details.

Recovered patients are also encouraged to call 1-866-702-4673, or visit the Versiti website here.