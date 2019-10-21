Gov. Evers calls for a Special Session to address gun violence

Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #54 calling the Legislature to meet in a special session on Nov. 7, 2019 to address gun violence in Wisconsin.

"Since taking office in January, I have called on the Legislature to take action and pass commonsense gun safety reform time and time again, giving Republican leadership the opportunity to hear the people of our state and to do the right thing," Gov. Evers stated. "Today I am delivering on my promise to call a special session to address gun violence across our state and I'm calling on Republicans to work with Democrats to get this done."

In the Executive Order, Gov. Evers requests the Legislature act on two critical proposals that are supported by 80% of Wisconsinites. The proposals outlined include:

-Legislation to close the background check loophole by requiring universal background checks for all firearm purchases in the state of Wisconsin.

-Legislation to create an extreme risk protection order process that will give family members and law enforcement officials the tools they need to intervene when an individual is at risk of harming themselves or others.

