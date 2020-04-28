Gov. Evers' Administration asks Wis. Supreme Court to toss Safer at Home lawsuit

Governor Tony Evers has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss the lawsuit against his Safer at Home order extension.

“Safer at Home is working. It is saving lives,” said Gov. Evers. “This lawsuit puts people’s lives at risk by trying to take away Safer at Home, the best and most effective tool we have to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overrun.”

In a news release from Gov. Evers' office, Wisconsin’s pandemic laws give the Wisconsin Department of Health Services broad powers to “close schools and forbid public gatherings” and “issue orders for guarding against the introduction of any communicable disease” and “authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable disease.”

He goes on to say, “Deadly viruses don’t wait around while bureaucrats and politicians jump through procedural hoops. An effective response requires swift action by public health experts, which is why state law gives DHS the power to act quickly to stop the pandemic and save lives.".

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature is officially filing legal action in the state Supreme Court challenging Gov. Evers' extension of the stay-at-home order.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature officially filed legal action in the state Supreme Court challenging Gov. Evers' extension of the stay-at-home order. Republicans called it an 'obvious abuse of power.'