Gov. Evers authorizes Wis. National Guard to assist with Hurricane Dorian

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order authorizing the Wisconsin National Guard to aid the Hurricane Dorian response effort.

According to the press release, the order also directs all state agencies to assist the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs in responding.

The order declares a state of emergency in response to a request from Florida, based on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an aid agreement between states and territories to enhance federal emergency response efforts.

As of early Friday evening, Hurricane Dorian is off the east coast of the U.S. and is a Category 3, and expected to make landfall by early next week.