Gov. Evers approves $3 million for Wis. Rapids Tribune repurposing project

Gov. Tony Evers signed the state budget Wednesday, which included some vetoes. The legislature had approved $25 million in non-state community projects, but Gov. Evers vetoed all of the projects slated for that money, except for one.

He kept the $3 million allocated to a project in Wisconsin Rapids that will renovate and repurpose the former Daily Tribune building into a community hub. The other $22 million will be allocated for new facilities set to replace Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools, the state's youth prison.

The project has been in the works since 2012. Incourage, a community based organization purchased the building with the intent to use it to grow the once thriving paper city. The city hosted several community meetings to learn what things people wanted to see in the building. They came up with more than a thousand ideas.

"This project is need, it's valued by the community, and it's something that Wisconsin Rapids and central Wisconsin deserves," Kristopher Gasch, Incourage board chair said.

The building will feature programming to grow new businesses or personal skills, and industrial kitchen, the first brewing apprenticeship in Wisconsin, resources from UW-Stevens Point's Sustainable Communities program, meeting spaces, and the only rooftop restaurant with a view of the Wisconsin River in the city. Nothing offered is meant to overlap with existing city assets.

"Well we already have that, kind of looking at the assets in the community, making sure we didn't have any competition, that our programs are complimentary," said Heather McKellips, Incourage Dir. of Learning and Engagement.

On top of the $3 million approved in the budget, Incourage was recently approved for $3 million in new market tax credits from Forward Community Investments, and they also have a community fundraising goal of $1 million.

After the decline of the community's main industry and job source, paper, Wisconsin Rapids has been forced to look at its assets in a new way.

"There's a lot around us and we just need to open ourselves up and look at things in a different way because there's only opportunities here in this place," Gasch said.

He believes the many community projects Incourage has facilitated and the new Tribune Building renovation will help to sprout a new age of industry, economic, and community growth in Wisconsin Rapids, and clearly it has bipartisan support at the state level too.