Gov. Evers appoints former DA to Iron County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Tony Stella to the Iron County Circuit Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the unexpected passing of Judge Patrick Madden.

“Tony Stella has been a lifelong advocate for the people of Iron County,” said Gov. Evers. “He has the temperament, knowledge, and experience to be an excellent judge.”

Stella is a lifelong resident of Iron County. He has served as Iron County District Attorney from 1986 to 1989 and from 1995 to 1997. He also served as the Iron County Corporation Counsel and attorney for the City of Hurley, Town of Knight, and Town of Carey.

In private practice, Stella has handled a wide variety of cases, including consumer protection claims, open government matters, and criminal defense.

Stella is a graduate of Hurley High School, UW-Madison, and the University Texas School of Law.