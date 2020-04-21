Wood County ADA appointed to Waushara County District Attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Laura Waite to serve as Waushara County District Attorney.

Waite is currently an assistant district attorney in Wood County.

According to a news release, she has a diverse legal background with extensive experience working with survivors of domestic abuse and child abuse.

“Laura Waite is exactly the kind of district attorney Waushara County needs. She is capable, compassionate, and level-headed. Laura will provide Waushara county with a strong and sensible approach to criminal justice. I have no doubt that she will serve the people of Waushara County well in this role,” stated Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers’ appointment of Waite fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Steven Anderson and will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.

