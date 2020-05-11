Gov. Evers announces some retail stores can open with restrictions

Gov. Tony Evers announced another turn of the dial on Safer at Home.

Emergency Order #36, was signed Monday by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. It allows all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices. It went into effect immediately.

Click here to view the order

Additionally, the order allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," stated Gov. Evers. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."