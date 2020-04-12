Gov. Evers announces second alternative care facility

Governor Tony Evers announced on Sunday that an application has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin the development of a second alternative care facility (ACF) in Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, this is to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

The Army Corp of Engineers has partnered with states to build ACFs to support existing, local medical infrastructures in response to the spread of COVID-19.

"The second alternative care facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure our healthcare system in the south central region is not overwhelmed," said Governor Evers. "FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers have been tremendous planning partners for our state and we are thankful for their quick responsiveness. Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites. Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready."

Once approved, the Army Corp of Engineers will sing contracts with a contractor and a number of subcontractors.

