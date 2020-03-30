Marshfield Clinic Health System to play role in COVID-19 lab testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced a new public-private partnership among Wisconsin industry leaders to increase Wisconsin's laboratory testing capacity for COVID-19.

Prior to Monday's announcement, the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab were leading the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network labs to bring additional COVID-19 testing online.

The new partnership now includes laboratory support from Exact Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Promega, and UW Health.

According to the news release, these organizations, along with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, will now share knowledge, resources, and technology to bolster Wisconsin’s testing capacity.

“The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab should be commended for the tremendous lift they have done over the past few weeks to rapidly bring these tests online. And I want to especially extend my gratitude to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for going above and beyond to expand testing capacity within the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network, and ensure Wisconsin does not have a backlog of COVID-19 tests,” stated Gov. Evers. “I also want to thank the Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab at Froedtert, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Gundersen Health Systems, and Aurora Health Care for their early work and continued leadership. But even with these combined efforts, unfortunately, we know all too well that as this disease spreads there will be significant pressure on our labs to keep pace with testing.”

The Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network labs have been averaging completion of 1,500-2,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The expanded capacity from the state’s new public-private partnership is expected to double that capacity initially and continue to expand as additional platforms and supplies become available.

“Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these industry leaders in our own backyard,” stated Gov. Evers. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers, and doing all they can to help keep Wisconsin communities healthy.”“

“Marshfield Clinic Health System believes collaboration is at the core of overcoming the challenges COVID-19 is presenting our communities. Not only does this spirit of collaboration exist between state government and our partners in healthcare and private business, it’s what has driven the System’s clinical and research labs to clear the way for widespread and rapid COVID-19 testing,” stated Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our ability to now test for COVID-19, and turn results around within a day or less, is a monumental step in terms of identifying the virus, more precisely allocating our resources to patients that need them most and further understanding the scope of the pandemic on a local level.”