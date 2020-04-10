Marathon County Judge Jill Falstad to resign July 3

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday he is seeking applicants for the Marathon County Circuit Court – Branch 1.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Jill Falstad’s resignation, effective July 3, 2020. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2021.

Applications must be received by May 4, 2020. Completed applications must be sent to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Potential applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

