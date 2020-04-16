Gov. Evers: "Schools will not open the rest of the school year"

“Schools will not reopen the rest of the school year,” explained Gov. Tony Evers Thursday as the Safer of Home was extended to May 26.

Evers said that it shouldn’t come as a surprise to people. Safer at Home has been in effect since March 25. It was previously scheduled to expire April 24.

"We will work with the Department of Public Instruction, but the map for the recent bill that I signed lays out what those expectations [for districts] are," Gov. Evers explained.

Click here to view the school and school district accountability report for the 2019-20 school year.

Families have been doing virtual learning since the Safer at Home order was enacted.

Thursday, Gov. Evers personally mentioned Mountain Bay Elementary School teacher Ms. Tammy Krueger and her dedication to reading to her kindergarten students through online platforms.

