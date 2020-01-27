New Hampshire Brigadier General to oversee Wis. National Guard's corrective action plan implementation

Governor Tony Evers has announced that Brigadier General Laurie Farris of the New Hampshire National Guard will be the one to oversee that the Wisconsin National Guard's corrective action plan gets implemented.

This is in response to an executive order issued by Governor Evers, ordering changes in the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal review showed system failures in its handling of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and retaliation allegations.

Governor Evers has also announced that current and former members of the Wisconsin National Guard can directly contact the Office of the Ombudsman about complaints. They can email wing.ombudsman@mail.mil or call 608-267-7207. The Office of the Ombudsman will assist survivors and those making complaints. The ombudsman is then required to update Governor Evers.