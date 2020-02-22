Gordmans in Rib Mountain to close

NewsChannel 7 has confirmed that Gordmans in Rib Mountain will be closing its doors.

Store manager Heather Wallace confirmed that they had been notified that their store will be closing. Wallace was not able to confirm a date as to when the doors will close.

Blakely Graham, a spokesperson for Stage Stores, Gordmans' parent company, said in an email, "As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests. As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in Wausau, WI in the near future. This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates."

