Google Maps, Waze now updated with Marathon County's new addresses

Google Maps and Waze are now updated with Marathon County’s new six-digit addresses. The readdressing project issued new numbers to around 20,000 homes and businesses.

Some properties were also issued new street names.

Dave Mack of the Marathon County Conservation, Planning, & Zoning Department said the county submitted the new address data to Here Technologies last summer. The company then distributes the information to companies that provide GPS data like Google. Mack said drivers may notice updated house numbers but outdated road names when they use Google Maps as they are still finalizing updates.

The county issued new numbers to properties to eliminate duplication and make it easier for first responders to locate people in distress.