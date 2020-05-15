Goodwill stores to open May 26

Goodwill locations in north central Wisconsin will open May 26.

The stores will have limited hours. All 27 stores and training centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The safety and well-being of our team members and communities are our top priority. As we look to reopen our retail stores and training centers, we are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance to guidance provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization to care for you and our team,” a message on Facebook read.

Click here for a list of locations.

