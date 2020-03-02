Good Samaritan saves teens who fell through the ice on Wisconsin River

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said two juveniles are safe after they fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, at about 4:15 p.m. Monday two juveniles tried to cross over the river next to the Bridge Street bridge by crossing on the ice. Deputies said both fell through the ice near the shoreline.

A Good Samaritan who had seen them fall in extended a free branch to help them get out of the water.

The sheriff's department wants to remind people that ice conditions are changing rapidly with the warm weather and to exercise caution.

