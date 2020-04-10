Good Friday fish fry sales still high during COVID-19

"We've been blessed with a lot of orders. Fridays in general have been pretty good for us," Wausau Mine Company Co-owner Dan Wage said.

The Wausau Mine Company has actually been so busy they've had to limit customers to be safe.

"What we're trying to do is not let that many people come in so we're doing a set number per each 15 minute block. Those time slots fill in, but we're being very conscious. People have been smart about staying away from each other. We're doing everything we can to take those precautions," Wage explained.

It's a safe way to enjoy an old tradition.

"It's become a tradition, an old-fashioned and a fish fry is what we've grown up with and it's nice that we still have an option to get that," Wage added.

The fish fries have helped to keep lots of businesses stable during this time, and they are thankful to their community.

"I just put a call out and say thank you to this community for supporting local businesses, I hope they continue to do that. I hope they do that for all of the businesses in the community," Wage added.