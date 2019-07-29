Golfing for WIPPS

Kids of all ages and skill levels are hitting the links in Wausau for a 9-hole scramble.

It's part of a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service or WIPPS.

Participants gathered Monday at the Trapp River Golf Course for the 'Birdies, Bogeys and Building Community event.

It's the first year the group is putting on the event.

"We're hoping to use all of the proceeds for continuation of our WIPPS programming, a lot of community events and programs. Washington seminar, the Veninga lecture series. We recently had the first ever Toward One Wausau Inclusivity Conference, so many many events and programs that help the community become more engaged and involved," says Deb Dorshorst the WIPPS Communications Coordinator.