Golf standout Peter Jacobsen talks to Holly Chilsen ahead of U.S. Open

The 119th U.S. Open looks to be a showdown between the old guard and the new guard of golf.

Tiger Woods is the old guard, winning his first major in more than a decade at the Masters and giving him 15 major wins.

Brooks Koepka is the new guard. He just won his fourth major in the last eight tries, joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan as the only golfers to accomplish that.

On Thursday, golf standout and one of the greatest ambassadors of the sport, Peter Jacobsen, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 from Pebble Beach via satellite.

He discussed the challenges of the course, what it takes to pull off something like the U.S. Open and his predictions for who will come away with the trophy on Sunday.

