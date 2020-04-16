Golf courses to open with new "Safer at Home" extension

Golfers are able to hit the links once gain, once the new "Safer at Home" extension goes into effect on April 24.

For people in Wisconsin, it's a step back into normal life.

"It'll be nice to play some golf and get away from it," Wausau Country Club's Doug Cheever said.

Once people heard about the golf courses reopening, it didn't take long for them to start making reservations.

"We had our first phone call probably five minutes after it came out. That was what it was for, tee times, and things like that," Cheever added.

But, the courses want to make sure that they understand the new rule changes before they reopen.

"Let us get the rules, regulations, and things like that. We are finalizing all that tomorrow (Friday), for us, and our members. Tea times will open Saturday morning," Cheever explained.

Like most people this time has been tough on courses, and they are depending on their community to help them.

"Whether it's public courses, private course like ours, everyone, their budgets are so tight. Now is the time where the people from Wausau, Schofield, and the surrounding areas need to help support all the businesses. To help them get through this unfortunate situation," Cheever said.

Some of the regulations that will take place are that all players will have to walk during their round. Carts will not be accessible for any players. Also driving ranges will remain closed to help enforce social distancing. For more regulations you can find those here.

Golf course resturants will be open, but will have to obey "Safer at Home" standards.