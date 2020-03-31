Golf courses continue to prepare for opening despite being deemed non-essential

Golf courses are known for being quiet, but this time it’s for a completely different reason.

“We’ve been cooped up all winter long," said Wausau Country Club general manager Doug Cheever. "We want to get our members out to golf.”

That won’t be happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of the shutdown are concerning to golf courses.

“It’s hard to sell memberships at this time," said Cheever. "It is very difficult just cause we don’t know if it’s going to be May 1, May 15, June 1, unfortunately, worst-case scenario July 1. All those things are gonna affect not only us but so many businesses.”

Cheever says that he misses his members and that organizations are fighting for golf courses to be essential.

“The Wisconsin PGA, the WSGA, the Golf Course Owners Association," said Cheever. "All those associations have petitioned the governor to allow us to open.”

Cheever says his course will be ready to tee off the minute that he can open.

“The golf course is going to be in great shape,” said Cheever.