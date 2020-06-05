Golden Harvest in Merrill announces 'soft opening'

The city of Merrill has announced Golden Harvest opened Thursday for a soft opening. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the installation of the refrigeration system is still in the process so meats, deli, and cheese are not ready to go yet. Completion is expected in the next two weeks.

The grocery store sells many organic, natural and local items.

Initial plans stated the new store will feature a made from scratch deli, seating area for lunch and an outdoor seating when weather permits.

The store initially planned to hire 50 people.

