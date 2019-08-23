Golden Harvest Market expands its Merrill location

People in Merrill will soon have a new place to shop for organic goods as a local food store expands. Golden Harvest Market will open a brand new facility on a site the city purchased back in 2017. The construction paperwork to build the facility was finalized on Thursday.

"We want to a bring a bigger location to Merrill because what we have isn't big enough and we want to give more options for people to have quality food," explained Steve Quade, Manager at Golden Harvest Market.

It will be another option for community members just after a grocery store closed and Walmart reduced its store hours.

The new store will feature a made from scratch deli, seating area for lunch and an outdoor seating when weather permits. "We are really exciting to be providing something that will be good for people's health and I also think it is going to be a little bit of a tourist attraction," said Holly Schuett, Manager of the current Merrill location.

The new store will add more jobs on top of the five existing jobs at the current store. "We're estimating about 50 people we will be hiring. It's good to have something that will bring tax revenue into the city in the future," said Quade.

The new store should open early next year just as the old location closes its doors.