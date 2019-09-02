Glen Moberg dies after year-long battle with stomach cancer

Glen Moberg, a long-time broadcaster and member of the NewsChannel 7 family, has died. Moberg had been fighting stomach cancer for about a year, but always maintained his optimism.

"What you need to do is live each day as if it might be your last, because it could very well be," Moberg told NewsChannel 7's Jeff Thelen in a January 2019 interview for the "Whatever Happened To?" series.

After years of working as a reporter in Chicago, Glen and his family moved to Wausau in the mid-1990s. He was hired by Mark Zelich as an anchor and news director for WSAW before heading to channel 9 and then spending 15 years with Wisconsin Public Radio.

"I think I was able to turn out some of my best work because I was able to focus on just being a story teller and an anchor and a reporter," said Moberg.

Last September, when he went to the doctor with stomach trouble, he learned he had terminal stomach cancer. For the past few months, while undergoing chemo therapy, he'd been focused on his family and reconnecting with old friends.

"Think twice before you say something harsh," Moberg advised. "Think twice before you insult somebody or get mad. If someone is important to you, let them know that you love them."

Glen leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter. Details on services are not yet available. Click the link on the side to see Jeff Thelen's interview with Glen from January 2019.