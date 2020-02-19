Glass Nickel Pizza to open soon in Rib Mountain

Glass Nickel Pizza is expected the first week of March.

The restaurant is located in the former Michael’s Supper Club location at 227255 Rib Mountain Drive in Rib Mountain.

Glass Nickel Pizza Co. is a Madison-based restaurant with eight other locations around the state. The Wausau location will be locally owned.

The restaurant is still hiring delivery drivers. Applications can be filled out online. Click here to apply online.

An official opening date has not been announced.

