Glass Nickel Pizza gives out free "peace pizzas"

Glass Nickel Pizza Company in Rib Mountain is promoting peace in the community by giving out five 14 inch pizzas per day to anyone that wants to help another person out.

The giveaway has been going on for almost two weeks. The idea of the giveaway is to help relieve tension going on in the world between people and to help create peace.

“People are upset and people need to understand each other more and… one of the best ways to do that is over a meal,” Glass Nickel Pizza Owner Don Calhoun said. “We’re looking for a way to just help people.”

The way the pizza giveaway works is anyone can pick up the phone, call the restaurant, and tell them that you want to pick up a peace pizza under the carryout.

Calhoun said the reason he wanted to do the pizza giveaway is that he has noticed a lot of tension and unrest going on in the world right now, so he wanted to offer an option for people to create peace with others by giving away pizza.

“I saw somebody with a sign on the side of the road when I was on a delivery and I went back to the store, I made him a pizza, brought it to him and I was like ‘man, that felt good’ and he was really appreciative,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said once people go to pick up their free pizza, there will be no questions asked and he just wants to get people together to talk and reconcile.

Calhoun has owned the Rib Mountain Glass Nickel Pizza for only a few months, but he also has owned the restaurant in Green Bay for 12 years.

Although he knows free pizza can’t solve all of the world’s problems, Calhoun believes helping one another out is a start to a better future.

“If we continue to see each other as opposing enemies, it’s just gonna be stressful for all of us going forward,” Calhoun said.

Glass Nickel Pizza in Rib Mountain plans to continue the peace pizza giveaway indefinitely.