Giving Tuesday makes May appearance to fight COVID-19

Giving Tuesday is usually the Tuesday after Black Friday during The Holidays. But, it's going to make a special appearance Tuesday, May 5 as well.

Charities are asking for a little extra help right now to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation, which is asking for donations for it's COVID Impact Relief Fund.

It will take some extra care of the doctors, nurses and other staffers on the front lines.

"Well, they are so dedicated and ready to care for our communities there's also a lot of fear and concern. You can see that when you look in their eyes, but we're really glad that we can provide them with the support they need during this time," says Teri Wilczek, The Chief Philanthropy Officer.

The money will be used for research, getting spaces ready, training and giving the staff some extra support.

The foundation hopes to raise $300,000.

Click here to make a donation