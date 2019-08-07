Girl accused of killing baby in Chippewa County, charge upgraded

A charge against a Chippewa County girl accused of killing a baby has been upgraded.

Court records show prosecutors amended the charge to first degree intentional homicide. She was originally charged with first degree reckless homicide last October.

The incident occurred at a foster home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare.

Officials say the girl accidentally dropped the infant, and the baby hit his head on a stool and started crying.

They say she panicked, causing injuries resulting in the infant's death.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September.

