Ginseng Week kicks off in Marathon County

It's Ginseng Week in Marathon County which takes place of the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival that will be back in 2020. This week is a chance for people to try ginseng and learn more about it.

Siew Yu traveled with her family from Canada for Ginseng Week. She wants to experience it all including the food. "I have tasted ginseng for over 40 years and I know the taste so that's why I decided to come to Wisconsin and visit. I really want to see how they are going to incorporate the ginseng into the food," said Yu.

This week you can tour ginseng fields, dig your own root, participate in ginseng rock searches and visit the ginseng display in the Wausau Mall.

Ginseng is big business in the badger state. "It's a $40 million industry and $31 million of that is returned to Wisconsin revenue. It is well known that Wisconsin ginseng is grown here in Marathon County," explained Jackie Fett, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin.

While this week highlights the root it won't be the same as the festival that was started in 2017. "It's sad that we are not having the festival this year. That is the downside to moving to an every other year schedule but knowing that people miss the festival but looking forward to what we are offering instead," said Carly Hanney of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau.

But the week is still bringing people from all over to Wausau. "I've always been curious about how Wisconsin ginseng is grown here and have wanted to visit," said Yu.

The festivities go through this Saturday. You can find all the details including all the restaurants participating here.