Former Packers player spreads anti-bullying message in Chippewa Falls

A former Packers player spread a message of anti-bullying to the students of Parkview Elementary today.

Gilbert Brown, the Gravedigger, who was a nose tackle for the Packers during the mid-1990s, came to Parkview to share his insight on bullying, respect, and the importance of doing well in school.

“I hope it gives them self-esteem. I hope it builds confidence. I hope it’s something to where I’m not just talking about football. I’m talking about being a doctor, I’m talking about being a lawyer, I’m talking about going into the military, and hopefully I can reach them to look forward to something. Set goals early. Like I did,” he says.

Brown says he hopes to deliver a message that affected him as a child.

“It’s important for me to put something forth to them to look forward to. It’s important for them to listen to me because I was just like them, I was sitting down in this crowd, I was paying attention, and then one day whatever speaker that was finally got to me. It wasn’t like it was in and out, it finally got to me. So I’m to the point where if I can help one kid, I’m happy.”

Brown says he thinks it’s important to spread awareness of bullying because he experienced bullying when he was younger.

“You can’t talk about something you ain’t went through. I had experience of that when I was growing up because I’m supposed to be the big dumb kid, the biggest kid in the class, and everybody’s poking fun at you so of course I had my problems.”

Students relate to the message.

“I have experience because I’ve had people tell me I don’t look good the way I am or I don’t have a nice voice.”

The message resonated with students, and they hope to make changes as a result of Brown’s speech.

“I’m gonna treat and help kids even if they think they don’t need it if they’re getting bullied.”

“I’m gonna be nicer to my brother because I’m usually a jerk to him.”

