Gigi's Playhouse launches virtual run, walk for acceptance

Gigi's Playhouse Wausau wants you to get active and support kids and adults with Down syndrome.

A flyer for Step to Accept (WSAW Photo).

They’ve launched their step to accept run, walk and ride challenge, racing against 60 other playhouses across the country to get the most steps in by June 6th.

The challenge is about global acceptance of all people, and their goal is to raise money for the playhouse, opening later this year.

"It's all about taking those steps towards global acceptance of all. Every step matters, because every life matters,” said Wausau founder Erica Erdman.

The Down syndrome achievement center will be home to programs for families of children and adults with special needs. While the center is focused on Down syndrome, they are accepting of all people with special needs who can benefit from their programs.

“Playhouses throughout the U.S. and Mexico were having to cancel their largest fundraisers of the year due to COVID-19. Those fundraisers really support that life-changing programming that we offer families for free," said Erdman.

It’s also about getting people active while everyone is staying at home. They’ve partnered with a fitness app to track steps or track rides and convert them into steps. Gigi’s Wausau is currently ranked 10 out of 60 playhouses for number of steps, and they want to keep the momentum going.

To get involved, click here and register under the Wausau location. Registration must be completed before June 6, when the event will culminate in a live national program at 11:00 a.m. Kids cost $10 to register, and adults are $21.