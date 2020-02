The last time Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't win the Eastern Conference Player of the Month was January of 2019. That's a full year.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in January. He also shot 54.7 percent from the field.

This is the eighth time Giannis has been named the Player of the Month. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo has won the award in all but one month.