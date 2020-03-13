Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges to donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out that he plans to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! ���� — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

With the NBA season currently suspended, the Fiserv Forum staff is not getting hours at the arena.

The MVP is following the gesture of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love who donated $100,000 to his home arena's employees as well.

Giannis tweeted out yesterday that basketball is secondary after the news broke that the NBA season was being put on hold.