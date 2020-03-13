Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges to donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out that he plans to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff.

With the NBA season currently suspended, the Fiserv Forum staff is not getting hours at the arena.

The MVP is following the gesture of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love who donated $100,000 to his home arena's employees as well.

Giannis tweeted out yesterday that basketball is secondary after the news broke that the NBA season was being put on hold.

 