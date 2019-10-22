Getting the dirt on soil data

Scientists, farmers, and even property developers in Wisconsin have a new tool they can use to learn more about the soil beneath us. A new interactive map by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) National Soil Survey Center is an easy way to access soil data.

A scientist studies soil at a site in Wisconsin (WBAY photo)

Action 2 News has long reported about water quality issues in our region, but the soil it sits within is just as important.

State soil scientist Jason Nemecek said soils are the backbone of agriculture and urban development.

“Everything is moving to precision agriculture, and that's where soils is headed to precision farming. Our models of how we mapped before was based on land forms, and now we’re trying to break it down to smaller forms," said Nemecek.

The National Soil Survey Center has soil scientists who are now putting data into a new interactive soil data map letting people know the characterization of the soil in a specific area.

A user-friendly version can be found on the "Soil Web" app that tells you the physical and chemical properties of the soil.

The soil survey information can help in a lot of different ways, but for farmers it helps them know how much nutrients to put down and what their land can handle.

Soil data and mapping is not just a tool for scientists and farmers: Realtors and property developers can benefit from it, too.

"In and amongst this land you see big houses going in all over the place, so if I was going to select 6 or 10 acres to purchase and build a house on, I’d want to consult my soil survey first, to at least help me in that initial planning stage of where to purchase property," said Chris Miller, soil survey leader for MLRA 95 (Major Land Resource Area).

Miller said learning the soil data can save you a lot of money in the long run, no matter how you plan to use the land.